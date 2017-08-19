ALTON - The Annual Marquette Catholic High School Blue/Gray football game will be played at Alton Public School Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The evening will begin with introductions of the MCHS boys’ Soccer, Volleyball, Girls’ Tennis, Boys’ Golf, Girls’ Golf, Cross Country, Field Hockey, Cheer Team and Dance Team coaches and players.

The Dance team will be introduced in absentee as they will be performing Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., at the 2 p.m. Tennessee Titan pre-season football game.

Marquette Catholic Head Coach Darrell Angleton said this year he hopes to improve the Explorers' short passing game.

"We have a dominant running game with two returning running backs who were on the all-conference team back and a third one who didn't play last year injured who returns," the coach said. "I think teams will find it very difficult to compete against us. On defense, we want to improve our pass defense over the top.

"If we don't give up the long pass over the top we think we can keep the points to 14 points a game. Our offense is good enough to win ballgames. We have 18 seniors this year, which is a big class for Marquette. I am really looking forward to an exciting season."

Following these introductions, the football team will play two quarters of football. There is no admission charge and light snacks will be available for purchase during the evening.

