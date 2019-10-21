BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL AT MARQUETE CATHOLIC

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, HILLSBORO 0: Nick LaFata had a hat trick, while Luke Atkinson had a brace (two goals) as Marquette built a 7-0 halftime lead in going on to win its IHSA regional over Hillsboro.

LaFata scored in the fifth, 11th and 20th minutes, while Atkinson struck in both the ninth and 39th minutes for the Explorers, while Noah McClintock scored after six minutes, Aaron Boulch in the 25rh minute, and Jack Sephan in the 59th minute.

Joe Guehlstorf and Preston Stork shared the clean sheet for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 15-3-5 and move on to the sectional at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and will play Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.