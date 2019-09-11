Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Marquette Catholic beat previously unbeaten Jersey High School 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 Wednesday night at Marquette in three tight games.

Emma Menke recorded a team-high eight kills and five blocks. Junior outside hitter Kristine Lauritzen added seven kills and senior Peyton Zigrang chipped in with five kills.

Junior setter Rachel Heinz had 14 assists. Libero Delaney Cain led the defensive charge with 13 digs.

Marquette is 7-3 and Jerseyville is 7-1. The two teams could meet for a third time this weekend in the East Alton, Alton Marquette Invitational.

