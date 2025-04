Marquette Catholic Baseball Team Plays St. Louis Patriots at Busch Stadium on May 28 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School baseball team announced today it will play the St. Louis Patriots at Busch Stadium at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Article continues after sponsor message There will not be a home Cardinal game that day. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending