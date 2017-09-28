Marquette Catholic announces homecoming weekend schedule
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has announced its homecoming schedule.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 20
Homecoming Tailgate Party - Johnson's Corner Restaurant 5-7 p.m.
Football game - 7 p.m. kickoff - all alumni present can register to win $500 attendance prize.
Saturday, October 21
Family Day & Block Party 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. - Rock Climbing Wall, Euro Bungee, inflatables, food, drinks, games for kids and adults- 4th Street from Alton Knights of Columbus Hall to Marquette.
Music by Lady Luck 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
$50,000 Mega Raffle Drawing 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
Alumni Brunch - 10:30 a.m. at Marquette Catholic - details and RSVP to follow
Alumni Mass - 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church
Please join us for one, or all, of these events. We look forward to seeing you!
