ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has announced its homecoming schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 20

Homecoming Tailgate Party - Johnson's Corner Restaurant 5-7 p.m.

Football game - 7 p.m. kickoff - all alumni present can register to win $500 attendance prize.

Saturday, October 21

Family Day & Block Party 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. - Rock Climbing Wall, Euro Bungee, inflatables, food, drinks, games for kids and adults- 4th Street from Alton Knights of Columbus Hall to Marquette.

Music by Lady Luck 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

$50,000 Mega Raffle Drawing 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

Alumni Brunch - 10:30 a.m. at Marquette Catholic - details and RSVP to follow

Alumni Mass - 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church

Please join us for one, or all, of these events. We look forward to seeing you!

