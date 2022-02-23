CLASS 2A

WAVERLY GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, CARTHAGE ILLINI WEST 28: In the first girls' sectional semifinal at Waverly, Marquette Catholic came from behind in the second half to defeat Illini West and move into the Sweet Sixteen.

The Chargers led after one quarter 9-7, then extended their lead to 19-16 at halftime. The Explorers rallied to take a 25-23 lead after the third quarter, then outscored Illini West 10-5 to advance.

Abby Williams led Marquette with 15 points, while Alyssa Powell added eight points, Chloe White had seven points, Jillian Nelson scored three points and Hayley Porter added two points.

The Explorers move into the sectional final at 27-6. The Explorers play Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waverly.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 73, CARLINVILLE 42: In the second semifinal, QND raced out to a big first-quarter lead and didn't look back in eliminating Carlinville.

The Raiders led all the way through, holding leads of 23-9, 41-25 and 63-35 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth 10-7.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 14 points, with LIllie Reels scoring 11 points, Isabella Tiburzi had seven points, Addie Ruyle had five points and Braley Wiser scored three points.

QND and Marquette will meet in the final on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Cavies season ends with a record of 17-15.

