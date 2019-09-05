MARYVILLE - Marquette Catholic's Noah McClintock scored two goals in the first half to help Marquette shut out Father McGivney 4-0 in a boys soccer match Thursday night at McGivney.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Marquette's first goal came from Nick Lafata to make it 1-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette coach Tim Gould said he thought his team started out fast and stayed active the whole game.

McClintock scored in the 20th, 30th minutes of the first half to make it 3-0. In the second half, Marquette's Dre Davis scored to make it 4-0. Joe Guehlstorf had the shut out in goal. Marquette is now 4-0-2 to start, while Father McGivney is 3-2-0.

More like this:

Explorers Blanked By Columbia – Face Tough Task Against Father McGivney
Mar 26, 2025
Explorers Score 10 Unanswered For 14-4 Win Over Piasa Birds
Mar 24, 2025
“Locked In” Griffins Complete Conference Sweep Over Marquette
Mar 27, 2025
Play It Again Sports Monday Roundup - March 24, 2025: Nelson, Fox, Have Three Hits For Tigers, Shells Notch Fifth Win, Stassi Has Hat Trick
Mar 25, 2025
Marquette Uses Strong Second Half To Earn Regional Title Shot
Feb 17, 2025

 