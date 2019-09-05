MARYVILLE - Marquette Catholic's Noah McClintock scored two goals in the first half to help Marquette shut out Father McGivney 4-0 in a boys soccer match Thursday night at McGivney.

Marquette's first goal came from Nick Lafata to make it 1-0.

Marquette coach Tim Gould said he thought his team started out fast and stayed active the whole game.

McClintock scored in the 20th, 30th minutes of the first half to make it 3-0. In the second half, Marquette's Dre Davis scored to make it 4-0. Joe Guehlstorf had the shut out in goal. Marquette is now 4-0-2 to start, while Father McGivney is 3-2-0.

