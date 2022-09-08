ALTON – The Marquette Catholic High School boys soccer team improved to 5-1 on the season after defeating Father McGivney by a score of 3-1 Thursday night (September 8) at Gordon Moore Park.

“We started fast and really took control of the game,” Explorers’ head coach Brian Hoener said postgame.

Within four minutes Marquette led 2-0 with both goals coming from senior forward Myles Paniagua. His first one went unassisted when the ball came to his feet after bouncing around the 18-yard box in the second minute.

The other was a header that he put through from a great cross from senior midfielder Kenny Rupp in minute number four.

Marquette would have more opportunities but also let a few get away. Regardless, they tripled their lead in the 25th minute when senior midfielder Charlie Fahnestock scored. He was assisted by senior defender Joe Brangenberg.

McGivney had their best chance of the half with 40 seconds on the clock when senior defender Daniel Gierer had a partial breakaway. Unfortunately for him, he shot it just inches high over the crossbar.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coming out the other side of the half, down 3-0, the Griffins played much better soccer. Marquette seemed to have let their foot off the gas and didn’t quite close out the game to their liking.

“I thought Father McGivney played with a lot more pride and passion than we did,” Hoener said about the Griffins’ second-half performance.

McGivney would score a consolation goal with five minutes remaining in the game. Gierer was the one who got his team on the board.

Hoener was still happy with the result but knows that it wasn’t a great performance from the Explorers.

“I think that was a good lesson for us as far as finishing games and playing with a little more intensity than we do,” he said.

He mentioned that his team is going to have to do better for their next game. They’ll play on the road Saturday, September 10th at 2 p.m. when they take on the 6-3 Edwardsville Tigers.

EHS is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Belleville East while the Explorers head into the game riding a five-game win streak. During that streak, they’ve outscored their opposition 29-2.

More like this: