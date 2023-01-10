ALTON – The Marquette Catholic High School boy’s basketball team hosted the Bunker Hill Minutemen in Gateway Metro Conference action Tuesday night.

Coming off of back-to-back non-conference losses to a surging Granite City and a top-10 Breese Central, the Explorers got back in their winning ways with a 62-30 win over Bunker Hill.

Marquette improves to 10-8 on the season while the Minutemen fall to 1-8.

Braden Kline led the Explorers with an impressive 26 points, 19 of which came in the first half.

Parker Macias scored nine points, Jack Spain had eight, and Kendall Lavendar had seven.

The Explorers led the entire game by scores of 19-13 after one, 32-20 at the half, and 54-23 after three.

Marquette will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Father McGivney with a start time of 7:30 p.m. Marquette won the previous meeting this season 52-38 back on Dec. 6.

The Explorers will be back at home on Jan. 24 when they take on soon-to-be GMC opponent Althoff with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

