ALTON - Marquette Catholic's Aaron Boulch scored three goals in the first half to help the Explorers shut out Staunton 7-0 in the boys 1A Regional semi-final soccer match Tuesday night at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Marquette's first goal came at 36:23 when Noah McClintock scored making it 1-0 in the first. Marquette's second goal came from Aaron Boulch at 32:32 to make it 2-0.

Boulch scored four minutes later to make it 3-0 in the first half. Eight minutes later Nick LaFata scored making it 4-0. Aaron's third goal came with 2:47 left in the first half making it 5-0. With 1:31 left in the first half, Myles Paniagua scored making it 6-0.
In the second half, Dre Davis scored for Marquette with 28:36 left making it 7-0.

Marquette Joe Guehlstorf had the shut out in goal.

Marquette advances to the Regional Championship Match Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

