Marquette Athletic Director, Jack Holmes, is announcing his retirement, effective June 30, 2020. This brings a close to Jack’s 50 years in education and he tells us his 5 years at Marquette were some of the best years of his career. It doesn’t get any better than working in the world of athletics every day.

Marquette’s Principal, Michael Slaughter states, “Jack Holmes was the most professional AD I have had the pleasure of working with. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Applications for Marquette Athletic Director may be obtained by calling the Athletic Office at 618-463-0583 x226 or by emailing the department at dbridgewater@mymchs.org or jholmes@mymchs.org.

