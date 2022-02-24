ALTON/BETHALTO - Due to the weather today, the Marquette Catholic girls basketball Sectional final has been rescheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022, at Waverly vs. Quincy Notre Dame. The-3 point shooting contest will start at 5;30 p.m. Game at 7:0 p.m. Tickets purchased on GOFAN will be accepted from tonight till tomorrow. You can purchase tickets there too. $7.

Marquette Catholic Boys Basketball won its game last night so they will be playing in the Regional Final at Greenville at 7 p.m. Friday against Greenville. The three-point shooting contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available at the door are $5.00.

The Civic Memorial girls' basketball game against Mattoon at CM has also been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

