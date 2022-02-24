ALTON/BETHALTO - Due to the weather today, the Marquette Catholic girls basketball Sectional final has been rescheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022, at Waverly vs. Quincy Notre Dame. The-3 point shooting contest will start at 5;30 p.m. Game at 7:0 p.m. Tickets purchased on GOFAN will be accepted from tonight till tomorrow. You can purchase tickets there too. $7.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette Catholic Boys Basketball won its game last night so they will be playing in the Regional Final at Greenville at 7 p.m. Friday against Greenville. The three-point shooting contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available at the door are $5.00.

The Civic Memorial girls' basketball game against Mattoon at CM has also been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

More like this:

SIUE Draws Houston in NCAA First Round
Mar 17, 2025
Belleville Althoff Catholic Boys Basketball Team Romps Past T-Town, Is Headed To State Finals
Mar 11, 2025
Gallatin Basketball Players of the Year Awards Fete Set March 23, 2025
Mar 13, 2025
Student-Affairs Night Of Basketball: SIUE Vs. Southern Indiana
Jan 22, 2025
Donations Go To American Cancer Society: St. Louis Aquarium Hosts Stanley Cup
Feb 24, 2025

 