ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School Boys and Girls Soccer Head Coach Brian Hoener has been inducted into the Fontbonne University Hall of Fame on Friday. Hoener is also the school’s Athletic Director.

"On behalf of everyone at Marquette Catholic we want to congratulate Coach Hoener, his wife, Julie, and their entire family on this honor. We are proud of all of Brian’s accomplishments and grateful to have him at Marquette”, said Tim Harmon, Principal.

A graduate of Fontbonne, Hoener has an impressive record of success leading their Men's and Women's programs.

During that time some of his accomplishments include:

Men's Coach 2000-13

155 wins (all-time leader)

11 SLIAC Tournament appearances

2 SLIAC Tournament Championships (2004, 2006)

4 SLIAC Conference Championships (2003, 2004, 2008, 2013)

3 NCAA Tournament Appearances (2003, 2004, 2006)

4-time SLIAC Coach of the Year (2003, 2004, 2008, 2013)

29 players named to SLIAC All-Conference Team

Women's Coach 2011-18

96 wins (all-time leader)

8 SLIAC Tournament Appearances

3 time SLIAC Coach of the Year (2012, 2014, 2016)

33 players named to SLIAC All-Conference Team

SLIAC All-Decade Team Coach

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be included in the Fontbonne Hall of Fame. I am thankful to have been able to work with so many great student-athletes, coaches, and administrators during my time there. Fontbonne will always have a special place in my heart, and I am extremely thankful that they gave me an opportunity to start my career there,” said Hoener.

Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college prep school of 400 students in Alton, Illinois, founded in 1927. Marquette’s athletic teams have won more than 130 IHSA Regional, Sectional, or Super-Sectional Championships, as well as 7 IHSA State Championships.

