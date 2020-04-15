Name: Marley Drew Crawford

Parents: Marlon and Whitney Crawford of Godfrey

Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 14 ounces

Birth Length: 19 inches

Date: 03-11-2020

Time: 10:26 a.m.

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Lisa Campbell, John and Susan Caldwell of Alton, IL

Great Grandparents: James and Helen Griggs, Edward and Carlene Crawford of Alton, IL

Siblings: Wren Alejandra-Rene (13)

 