EDWARDSVILLE - Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce a new member of the commercial lending team, Mark Cousley. Mark serves as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer, and is responsible for commercial banking and relationship management in the Metro-East area.

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to the Town and Country family,” said Grant Franklin, Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking. “His 20-plus years of experience in commercial banking along with his deep ties to the community will help us continue to grow and provide high-quality service to our customers.”

“I am excited to join a growing bank that emphasizes building relationships with customers and the communities it serves – working together to reach solutions, and to make banking fun,” said Mark. Mark received his bachelor’s degree in radio and television marketing from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale, and his master’s degree in management from Fontbonne University.

Prior to joining Town and Country, Mark was Vice President, Commercial Banking at Liberty Bank in Alton for 13 years.

Mark and his wife, Mary, have two children, Alex and Katie, and live in Godfrey.

