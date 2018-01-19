Marinko pours in 35 points, Tigers cruise to 72-56 win over Thornton Fractional North
SALEM INVITATIONAL
EDWARDSVILLE 72, THORNTON FRACTIONAL NORTH 56: Jack Marinko led the way with 35 points as Edwardsville defeated Chicago-area school Thornton Fractional North Thursday night in their opening game of the Salem Invitational tournament. EHS went to 11-5 on the year with the win.
The Tigers will meet the host Wildcats at 8 p.m. this evening in a semifinal contest; the final is set for Saturday night.
Caleb Strohmeier added 16 points for the Tigers on the night.