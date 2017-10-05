MEDORA - Major Thomas B “TJ” Ruyle, VI, USMC, of rural Medora, was promoted to his current rank on October 1, 2017. Maj. Ruyle has been an officer in the United States Marine Corps since receiving his commission in November 2007.

Maj. Ruyle is currently stationed on the east coast, with his wife and son.

Maj. Ruyle is a 2002 graduate of Southwestern High School, Piasa, and a 2006 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He is the son of Tommy and Susan Ruyle of rural Medora. He is the grandson of Tommy B and Dolores Ruyle, and Norma Moore, all of rural Jerseyville.

