ALTON - Margaret Hopkins was named among a list of ten distinguished women who will be honored at the 2017 St. Louis Women of Achievement Awards on Tuesday, May 16 at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis, Mo.

Hopkins, who serves the Alton community through projects with the Haskell Playhouse Association, Wreaths Across America, Vintage Voices and many others, has named a Woman of Achievement in the category of Community Betterment.

“It’s incredibly important to work toward bettering the community,” Hopkins said. “It makes the community a better place to live in and it is nice to be a part of organizations where you see great working being done. It also invites and encourages others to come out and enjoy the community you work so hard for.”

It is nice to be recognized for your accomplishments, but for Hopkins, this nomination and subsequent award came as a surprise.

“At first, it was a shock,” she said, “There are so many things that go in to making our community great and I am so very humbled to be able to accept this award.”

Hopkins’ appreciation and belief in preserving Alton’s historic qualities through work with the Haskell Playhouse Association, as well as the Vintage Voices, makes the hard work involved worth it.

“We have a wealth of historic knowledge in Alton that we should feel obligated to preserve,” she said. “It is also great to see the community, especially children and adults, work together to remember, honor and educate others about the price of freedom for Wreaths Across America as well.”

According to the St. Louis Women of Achievement Award’s website, this recognition is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize volunteer efforts of women. Each year, the organization’s members honors 10 women who positively impact the quality of life in their communities.

