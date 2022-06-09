ST. LOUIS - Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, has announced that Marcy McFadden, clinical manager at Centerstone’s Fellowship House Campus, will retire at the end of June 2022.

McFadden joined the Fellowship House in 1999 as a graduate intern and then as a counselor. She has served as clinical manager since 2008, where she was responsible for the development, organization, and management of the Fellowship House; direct supervision of staff; compliance with standards, regulations and laws at the facility; and the financial viability of the Fellowship House Campus.

“I am most proud of being a part of a team that is passionate about their work and helping those with substance use disorders,” McFadden said. “And, the highlight of my career has always been the times when a former Fellowship House patient calls or stops by to share their recovery success story.

McFadden is married to Jerry McFadden, LCSW, and they have two sons: Caleb (wife Theresa) Hale and Zach (wife Brittney) Hale. The light of her life are her grandchildren Liam Hale, Hannah Hale, and Everett “Rhett” Hale.

“In my retirement, I will be spending more time with my grandchildren and family, volunteering, golfing, traveling and part-time work,” McFadden said.

McFadden earned a bachelor of science in administration of justice with a minor in psychology in 1995 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She earned a master of science in rehabilitation counseling with a specialization in addictions counseling in 1999 from SIUC.

McFadden is a licensed clinical professional counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor. She is also a lifelong member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, a philanthropic organization for which she served previously as president and vice president numerous times since she joined in 1986.

“Marcy will be missed tremendously. Her experience and skills ensured that the services provided at the Fellowship House were of the highest quality, and she worked across many teams and organizations to find timely care to those in their recovery journey,” said Anne Tyree, Centerstone chief operating officer in Illinois.



About Centerstone:

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

