GREENVILLE, Ill. – Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Fall Fest as a drive-thru event on October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their grounds. This free event will operate similarly to Cheesefest, which occurred in June.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fall Fest will include a drive-thru hay bale maze and a radio-guided tour of the creamery with scenic farm views. Adorable farm animals to see and learn about will include cows, sheep, goats, and a llama. Henry, the Schnucks Soldier, and the Schnucks team will also be in attendance with their giant shopping cart.

There will be kid-friendly activities including a scavenger hunt. All children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to receive free candy. While Fall Fest is free to those in attendance, donations are accepted. Boxed lunches, fresh ice cream, Extreme Ice, apple cider, and cheese and meat bundles will be available for purchase.

For more information, please visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/fallfest

More like this:

Energetic Crowd Powers Successful Puddle Of Mudd Performance
Aug 4, 2025
First Annual Spanky Fest to Be Held in Grafton Honoring Police Chief Eric Spanton
Jul 31, 2025
“REC Fest” Spring Festival Returning to the National Great Rivers Museum
May 12, 2025
Godfrey to Host Family Fun Fest and Fireworks at Glazebrook Park
Jun 30, 2025
Free REC Fest to Promote Safety and Family Fun
May 12, 2025

 