EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers finished their competitive season this past weekend at the Illinois State Band Championship.

In prelims, the band finished second place in Class 5A, earning a ticket to finals for the fourth time in school history, where they finished sixth overall in the finals.

"We are very proud of the hard work these students put in this year, and hope that anyone who saw the show enjoyed it," the band directors said.

"Congrats on an amazing year, students!"

The Marching Tigers performed Monday night in the Edwardsville Halloween Parade and also will participate in the Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2022.

