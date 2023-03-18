EDWARDSVILLE - Junior Alec Marchetto hit a grand slam homer as a part of a 10-run third inning, while senior Andrew Hendrickson and junior Lucas Huebner pitched very effectively as Edwardsville High's baseball team bounced back from a big loss the day before to defeat Washington 14-4 in a game played on the Tigers' junior varsity turf field in Edwardsville on Friday evening.

The Panthers jumped to a 2-0 lead on single runs in the first two innings, but the Tigers tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second, then exploded for the 10-run third to take control of the game 12-2. Washington did score twice in the top o the fourth, but the Tigers countered with two in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

"That was a good win for us bouncing back," said Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser, "especially facing a program like Washington, which finished third in IHSA Class 3A last year."

Hendrickson pitched well, allowing two runs without a hit and walking only one in three innings of work.

"Andrew Hendrickson did a great job on the mound today," Funkhouser said. "He was able to command his fastball and his breaking pitch. Lucas Huebner looked strong in relief, striking our four in two innings."

Cole Funkhouser led the way offensively for the Tigers, collecting three hits, including a double and triple, while Marchetto's grand slam was to the opposite field for his only hit of the game, going along with his four RBIs. Also offensively, Huebner had two hits and drove home two runs, Caeleb Copeland cleared the bases with a three RBI double for his only hit, Joe Chiarodo had a hit and two RBIs, Dax Durrell had a hit and also drove in a run, Drew Frese came up with a base hit and both Hunter Baugh and Riley Iffrig each drove in a run.

Durrell pitched one inning, allowing two runs on a hit, walking two and fanning one.

The Panthers drop to 1-1 on the season, while the Tigers are now 2-1, with their game against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West, set for Saturday afternoon, having been cancelled, due to weather concerns. The Tigers host DeSmet Jesuit Tuesday afternoon at home, then play their first road game of the season at Granite City Wednesday afternoon before hosting St. Louis U. High next Friday at Tom Pile Field, with all games set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

