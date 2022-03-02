CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 – March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and the Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) are teaming up again to increase public awareness of the availability of problem gambling prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

In support of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Illinois Lottery is promoting responsible play by encouraging Lottery players to: “Set A Limit. Stick To It.”

Using insights captured in player research, the Lottery aims to improve gambling literacy and promote available resources for players who may need support. By setting limits - of time and money - players are able to feel more in control of their play behavior.

“Promoting responsible play has always been a commitment at the Illinois Lottery,” said Harold Mays, Acting Director of the Illinois Lottery. “For most people, gambling is recreational fun. But we know that for a small number of people, it can create problems. During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, we are dedicated to raising additional awareness about the potential warning signs of gambling related problems and the resources that are available to get help.”

Throughout March, the Lottery will promote problem gambling awareness statewide through various activities and platforms, including radio spots, billboard messaging, digital and social media, and direct communications to players and lottery retailers.

The Illinois Lottery encourages players to learn more about how to keep the Lottery as a fun form of entertainment by visiting the responsible gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

“The Illinois Council on Problem Gambling is a statewide resource for awareness and education about gambling disorders. We encourage everyone to know the warning signs of problem gambling,” said Bill Johnson, ICPG Administrator. “Your awareness may help a loved one with a gambling problem seek the necessary help.”

Problem Gambling Awareness Month, organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling, is a grassroots effort that brings together a wide range of stakeholders – public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators – who work collaboratively to let people know that hope and help exist for those adversely affected by gambling.

If players are concerned about their play, they can call the toll-free 1-800-GAMBLER helpline for help. The helpline is a 24-hour service that connects callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chatting at Weknowthefeeling.org or by texting "ILGAMB" to 53342.

The Illinois Lottery is one of five U.S. lotteries certified to Level 3 by the World Lottery Association under its responsible gaming framework, the second-highest level of responsible gaming certification.

