Our Love Story:

The Couple: Marc and Crystal from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: May 25, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Applebee’s and to buy my cat some expensive cat food when I accidentally left my debit card at home.

Date Married: August 7, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love to run together. We ran our first marathon together as a married couple in October. We plan to run all the miles!

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: In order to keep a happy relationship, learn to keep keep your mouth shut… Just kidding … I think a happy relationship is a lot of listening and relating to your partner. Always looking at them in a new light because no one stays the same forever. Be willing to change and learn new tricks as they say! Never assume your partner feels secure and loved. Always remind them that they are loved. There is never a wrong time to send flowers! Chocolate fixes many problems, too!

