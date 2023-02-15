Couples names: Maraya & Christapher

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: August 2, 2020

What makes your relationship special? Our relationship is special because we have gotten through a deployment (11 months of being apart), having a child together, moving from place to time place, and coming out stronger despite all odds.

Share a memory you have made together: A moment we have made is when Christapher came home from his deployment where he met his son for the first time.