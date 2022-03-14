DRONE VIDEO: Marathon Pipeline spills 165,000 Gallons of Crude Oil

EDWARDSVILLE - Marathon Pipeline has some updates on the oil spill situation near Edwardsville both from this morning and Sunday night.

Monday morning the media relations team had these details of the operation which is underway:

“Crews are continuing their work removing crude oil from the Cahokia diversion channel today. Boom remains in place at several locations along the channel to contain the crude. Boats are now being deployed on the channel to assist in the retrieval of oil from the water.

“As of Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Central Time, approximately 5,900 barrels of water and oil mixture has been recovered from the Cahokia diversion channel. Approximately 150 cubic yards of oily soil has been removed for proper disposal.

“Repair on the line is underway.

“There have been reports of odors near areas affected by the release, and air monitoring resources continue to be deployed in the area as a precaution. Air monitoring has detected no hazardous level of emissions. No injuries have been reported.

“The removal of crude oil from the Cahokia diversion channel continues. Boom has been placed at several locations along the channel to contain the spilled crude. Boats are now being deployed on the channel to assist in the retrieval of oil from the water.”

Some highlights from the Sunday night media release were:

“MPL is dedicating personnel and the following equipment to the response, which is both on-site and on the way:

8 skimmers: equipment that removes oil from water.

50 vacuum trucks: equipment that removes oil and water.

3 tanker trucks: to store oily water for proper disposal.

6 excavation equipment: to expose the pipeline and remove contaminated soil.

More than 4,000 feet of boom: to contain the oil on the water.

No injuries have been reported.”

