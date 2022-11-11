ST. LOUIS - Since 2013, Saint Louis Closet Co., which locally designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems, has been an official drop-off site for the annual Toys for Tots program. This year, they are kicking off their toy drive on Tuesday, November 15, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 2626 S. Big Bend Blvd., Saint Louis, MO 63143.

Each person who attends the event and donates a new, unwrapped toy will be entered to win a Starbucks gift card.

“Please come out to help us collect toys for children who would otherwise not receive a present on Christmas,” said Jennifer Williams, Owner of Saint Louis Closet Co. “It’s an incredible feeling to give back to families and children who are less fortunate. We love all that Toys for Tots does to help families who are going through tough times in their lives.”

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December each year and distribute those as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community the campaign is held.

KTRS’ McGraw Show with McGraw Milhaven and Kelly Jackson will be live on the radio inside Saint Louis Closet Co.'s showroom for the entirety of the morning. Santa Claus and members of the U. S. Marines can be found outside. Coffee, hot chocolate, and bagels will be provided. New, unwrapped toys will also be accepted through Monday, December 19, at Saint Louis Closet Co.

