SEE VIDEO FROM PARADE FOR HAYDEN EBERLIN-BROWN BELOW:

EAST ALTON - The entire community of East Alton joined 6-year-old Hayden Eberlin-Brown Friday afternoon for a parade in his honor.

Eberlin-Brown was diagnosed with a degenerative condition known as metachromatic leukodystrophy. The condition causes the child to not produce an enzyme enabling growth. Due to his condition, Eberlin-Brown is currently at the apex of his growth. His father, Jonathan Brown, said his son was losing his ability to walk and speak. Without a cure, the child's brain will continue to deteriorate.

After his diagnosis, Eberlin-Brown's family started the “Love for Hayden Bentley Brown” Facebook page. Brown said the page was dedicated to creating memories for the little boy. He insisted it was not for raising funds.

“Most of the best memories I could share with my son don't take money,” he said. “It's the little things which mean the most.”

The parade and proclamation in honor of Eberlin-Brown was anything but “little.” The entire community of East Alton was happy to donate their time and affection. Mayor Joe Silkwood offered a proclamation in his honor at Eastwood Elemenatry, and a parade around the block followed shortly after.

For the parade, to honor Eberlin-Brown's love of rescue vehicles and fast cars, the East Alton Police Department drove their black Hum-Vee with the young grand marshal inside. The East Alton Fire Department, the Rosewood Heights Fire Department and the Olin Brass Fire Department each lent a truck to the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

A line of classic hot rods finished the parade, which also included superheroes. Besides cars and trucks, Eberlin-Brown had a large love of superheroes. Batman, Superman and Spider-Man each walked among the marching bands and cars.

Eberlin-Brown's teachers, Julie Miles and Kristen Rowe, said they dawned capes in their kindergarten classroom to celebrate with him. His face was also atop several famous superhero icons in the hallways of Eastwood Elementary School.

Eastwood Elementary School Principal Matt Stimac said the idea for a parade came from the school's teaching staff.

“They wanted to know what they could do to help Hayden (Eberlin-Brown) build more memories with his family,” Stimac said prior to the parade.

East Alton School District Superintendent Virgil Moore said he was happy the community could come through for the child.

“We're just trying to make a little boy's dreams come true,” Moore said.

More ideas to build memories for Eberlin-Brown can be submitted via the Facebook page in his honor. Eberlin-Moore's mother, Kaci Eberlin and his father, Jonathan Brown are asking the community to help make more such memories for their son, who has been forced to adapt to his degenerative condition.

More like this: