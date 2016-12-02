The off-season roster shuffle for the St. Louis Cardinals continued as the team non-tendered pitcher Seth Maness before today’s deadline. He now becomes a free agent.

Five other players: Matt Adams, Carlos Martinez, Trevor Rosenthal, Kevin Siegrist, and Michael Wacha were all tendered and are now arbitration eligible.

The 28-year old Maness had his season come to an early end with right elbow surgery in August. He appeared in only 29 games, down from 149 combined outings the two years prior.

From 2013 thru 2015, Maness induced a Major League-best 39 double plays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Besides the surgery, the emergence of fellow right-hander Matt Bowman and recent acquisition of John Gant also could have factored into the decision process.

Drafted by St. Louis in 2011, Maness recorded a career mark of 17-10 with a 3.19 ERA in 244 career games pitched and appeared in 17 postseason games for the Cardinals, going 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA.

This move comes on the heels of the Cardinals trading pitcher Jaime Garcia to Atlanta and the release of catcher Brayan Pena, which puts the team’s Major League roster at 39 players.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt-UPI