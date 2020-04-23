CHICAGO - Beginning May 1, Illinois will operate under a modified stay-at-home order, but it will include mandatory face coverings rule until it lifts.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this about face coverings: "Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."



One question at the press conference was would the face coverings or masks be enforced by law enforcement and Gov. Pritzker responded, "no."

Pritzker said he encourages all public establishments to enforce the coverings requirement and also asked for everyone else to also encourage others to wear the protection.

Another key change has to do with outdoor recreation and state parks. These were Pritzker's comments: "State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE . Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed."

New essential businesses were mentioned - greenhouses, garden centers, and nurseries, animal grooming businesses. The governor said these businesses may re-open, the governor said.

"These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open."

Another big change was non-essential retail stores. This was the governor's comments: "Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery."

In regard to essential businesses and manufacturing, the governor said the following: "Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers."

Last, in regard to schools, the governor said the following: "Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing."

In another big medical move, Gov. Pritzker said: "Illinois Department of Public Health will also be issuing guidance to surgicenters and hospitals to allow for certain elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions, starting on May 1. Facilities will need to meet specific criteria, including proper PPE, ensuring enough overall space for COVID-19 patients remains available, and testing of elective surgery patients to ensure COVID-19 negative status."

Gov. Pritzker stressed as the month of May unfolds, he will be speaking with businesses and medical authorities and there could be other alterations to the plan week to week.

