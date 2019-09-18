BENLD – Area residents are invited to join State Senator Andy Manar for a senior resource fair Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and noon at the Benld Civic Center, 201 E. Center Ave. It is free and open to the public.

The event will feature on-site driver’s license renewals, information about how to save money on utility bills and more. Seniors will be able to ask questions and obtain information from a variety of service and health care providers, state programs and local groups. They also can take advantage of free and discounted health screenings.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, call Sen. Manar’s office at 618-585-4848.

What: Free senior resource fair

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25

Where: Benld Civic Center, 201 E. Center Ave., Benld, IL

Who: State Senator Andy Manar, health care providers, state and local service providers and members of the community

More like this: