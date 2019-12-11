Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ALTON - A car caught fire and fell on a man, who was working under a vehicle around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Ninth Street and Forest Drive in East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The man's neighbor provided information on what he observed as he saw the situation unfold. The man under the vehicle appeared to be seriously injured in the accident.

Madison County Sheriff's Office, Rosewood Heights Fire, Wood River Fire, East Alton Police, Wood River Police, all responded. ARCH Air Medical Service was called to transport the man by air to a St. Louis hospital for emergency care.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Authorities Investigate Death Of Man Found In East Alton Home
Feb 17, 2025
Authorities Confirm No Foul Play in East Alton Man's Death
Feb 18, 2025
Medical Helicopter Called After ATV Crash In East Alton
Jan 27, 2025
Centralia Man Charged In Alton Arson Case
Mar 10, 2025
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025

 