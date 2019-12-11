EAST ALTON - A car caught fire and fell on a man, who was working under a vehicle around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Ninth Street and Forest Drive in East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The man's neighbor provided information on what he observed as he saw the situation unfold. The man under the vehicle appeared to be seriously injured in the accident.

Madison County Sheriff's Office, Rosewood Heights Fire, Wood River Fire, East Alton Police, Wood River Police, all responded. ARCH Air Medical Service was called to transport the man by air to a St. Louis hospital for emergency care.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: