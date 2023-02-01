WATERLOO - Sam Houston walked away a millionaire after finding the Queen of Hearts card during the final drawing of the long-running Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing on Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023. The total jackpot amount was $1,886,536.

With just three cards left - #28, #49, or #53 - Houston picked card #28, which was revealed to be the Queen of Hearts. The crowd surrounding Outsider Pub in Waterloo erupted in cheers and applause.

A total of 20% of the funds raised from this drawing will benefit the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo. Music and Band Teacher Chad Minier revealed the winning card and made the announcement.

“Number 28 is … Queen of Hearts! Queen of Hearts, congratulations,” Minier said. “We have a winner!”

He went on to say that due to safety concerns, a cash prize would not be given out to the winners of the Queen of Hearts and 50/50 drawings that night, but a check would be written to the winners on Feb. 1.

“Thank you everybody for coming out, what a great thing for the community,” he said. “We appreciate everything.”

He added that the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing will be taking a break until March when it will start back up again.

A video of the drawing that was recorded live is available below from the Waterloo Queen of Hearts Facebook page.







