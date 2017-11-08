WOOD RIVER - Halloween is over, at least for most. However, in Wood River at 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, the East Alton-Wood River High School principal placed a call to Wood River Police Department that a man wearing a mask was in the area and appeared to be following a juvenile.

Wood River Police immediately headed to the scene and located the male near Rice and Thompson Street, a few blocks west of the high school in Wood River. Wood River Police Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said the male was uncooperative with officers and attempted to walk away during the investigation.

“While being patted down for weapons, a large open blade knife was found to be concealed in his pocket, as well as suspected methamphetamine,” Bunt said. “The suspect attempted to flee from officers when was advised he was under arrest and was quickly apprehended.”

Charged in the situation was Brandon Martin, 18, of the 800 block of State Street, Wood River. Deputy Chief Bunt listed these as the charges for Martin:

Misdemeanors:

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting a Peace Officer

Unlawful use of weapon

Class 3 felony: Possession of Methamphetamine

Bond was set at $35,000.

East Alton-Wood River High School Principal John Pearson commended the Wood River Police Department for the quick work in apprehending the man.

“I can tell you is that no unauthorized person entered or approached any of our campus buildings that day (Friday, Nov. 3), or had any contact with any of our students or staff,” Pearson said. “However, our principal notified Wood River Police last Friday of a person walking on the public sidewalk on Whitelaw between our Main and East Buildings.”

Deputy Chief Bunt said police didn’t yet know his intentions with the large butcher knife walking near school property but when he was apprehended a few blocks away, they tried to talk with him and he said, “it’s Halloween,” in regard to the mask, which had just passed.

“He didn’t think there was anything wrong walking around the school wearing a mask,” Bunt said.

