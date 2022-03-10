CALHOUN COUNTY - Rashad L. Stewart, 18, of the 100 block of South Pence Street in East Alton, was taken into custody Thursday, March 10, 2022, on a felony warrant of Aggravated Battery With A Firearm.

Wood River Police Department Chief Brad Wells said Stewart was taken into custody by Detectives with the Wood River Police Department, the U. S. Marshall’s Office, and Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Stewart was taken into custody during a search for him this morning, at approximately 9 a.m., in the 400 block of Porcupine Lane, Hamburg, Illinois.

At 11:35 p.m. on February 13, 2022, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from the 300 block of Bonita Street for a male who had been shot in the chest. Officers were dispatched. The male victim was treated at the scene and transported to a St. Louis area hospital. The victim was speaking with officers prior to being transported.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to determine Stewart came to the residence to contact a juvenile female who was at the victim’s residence as a visitor.

The victim and Stewart had contact with each other in front of the victim’s residence, which led to the victim being shot once in the chest. Stewart fled the area in a medium blue passenger car. The passenger front window of the vehicle was shot out during the incident. The vehicle has been recovered as processed for evidence in this case.

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department and East Alton Police Department were able to develop enough facts in the case to present to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office requesting the felony charges. Felony charges were issued on February 14, 2022. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Ron Slemer.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Bond for Stewart has been set at $500,000.

"I would like to commend the Wood River Police Officers and Detectives for their diligent work on this case," Chief Wells said. "Thank you to the East Alton Police Department, the Alton Police Department, the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance."

