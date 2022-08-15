ALTON - Alton Police responded to an area on Belle Street in Downtown Alton Monday afternoon for what Police Chief Marcos Pulido described as "a suspicious actions complaint."

"Officers contacted the driver, and it was determined that he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest," the chief said.

A man was taken into custody by police at the scene.

