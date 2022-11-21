ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, joined by other law enforcement officials, peacefully resolved what was described as “a domestic situation” Sunday on Storeyland Drive in Alton, which is covered by the sheriff’s office jurisdiction.

Alton Police Department and other law enforcement also assisted in the apprehension of the man.

A person was located away from the house in question and was arrested for domestic battery, Capt. Joe Halbrooks, Madison County Sheriff’s Office patrol commander, said on Monday morning.

Capt. Halbrooks said there was a large police presence because of some initial concerns with the situation, but the man was located and then taken into custody.

