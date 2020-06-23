MADISON COUNTY - A man survived with no apparent serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed into the woods around 4 p.m Tuesday at Illinois Route 159 and Buchta Road in Madison County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident was a single-vehicle crash. Holiday Shores Fire Department responded to the crash site. Also at the scene were Alton Memorial Ambulance and and Illinois State Police.

The victim in the crash was on his feet, walking and conversing after the accident.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Identity Of Caseyville Woman Who Died In Fatal Crash Is Confirmed
Jul 2, 2025
Two Dead in Late Night Crash at Ruby Lane and Illinois Route 3
Yesterday
Crash Near Medora Claims One Life and Injures Another
Jul 8, 2025
Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Investigated on Veterans Honor Parkway
Jul 8, 2025
St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office Identifies Alton Woman Who Died In St. Louis Car Crash
Jul 3, 2025

 