CARLINVILLE - A male subject was rescued by responding Carlinville officers and Dunn’s Ambulance Service in Carlinville at 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6 when he entered the Casey’s General Store at 325 S. Main St. with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Responding Carlinville officers performed first aid until Dunn’s Ambulance arrived on the scene. The male was transported to Carlinville Area Hospital where he was later transferred to a Springfield hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville Police said officers next responded to an address in the 700 block of South Locust Street where they made contact with a male and female who had blood on and about their persons. After further investigation, a search warrant was applied and granted for the property. The Carlinville Police Department and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the scene.

Carlinville Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

More like this: