ALTON - Alton Police Department was called to the 200 block of Edsall Street in Alton around 8:30 p.m Tuesday night for a subject in an altercation with his mother.

Alton Police arrived on scene and saw the subject on the roof with a metal pan and a soda. Alton Police tried for several hours to talk the man off the roof. Alton Fire Department was called to bring a ladder for the roof.

Scanner traffic indicated that he also had a warrant for his arrest. He could be heard saying he didn't want to go back to jail.

The subject came off the roof around 11:30 p.m.

More Info to come.

