GRANITE CITY - A man was shot multiple times around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, in the 2600 block of Hodges Avenue in Granite City.

"When the officers arrived they found that one individual was shot multiple times they found that a possible suspect had fled the scene," Detective Lt. Nick Novacich said. "The individual was transported to a local St. Louis hospital where they are currently being treated and are listed as being in critical condition."

Novacich continued and said: "The Granite City Police Department is conducting an investigation into the matter and no arrest has been made at this time. Due to the nature of the offense and the pending investigation, the Granite City Police Department cannot release any details of the case at this time."

