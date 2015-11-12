EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police responded to a scene after a man was allegedly shot inside a small, yellow-colored vehicle at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said the incident happened on Bryant near Fourth Avenue in Edwardsville. The 17-year-old victim apparently was making his way to the Edwardsville Fire Department at 340 Montclaire Ave. when he was found. The teenager was transported to a local hospital, but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries from the shooting, Chief Keeven said. Keeven also said police were interviewing the teen and assimilating information from neighbors about the situation.

The chief said right after the incident, neighbors contacted the police and the teen also called for help on his way to the fire department Edwardsville Police responded quickly to the area where the incident occurred.

“We believe the shooting occurred inside the car,” Keeven said. “The damage to the car appears to be done beforehand. The person driving the car drove off."

Article continues after sponsor message

Keeven added the teen who was shot in the altercation claimed to be from Glen Carbon. The chief stressed the home address of the injured teen had not yet been verified.

Keeven said that Edwardsville Police received a call this evening that a yellow, compact vehicle with heavy damage had been stopped and impounded by Cahokia Police in Cahokia and the two people in the vehicle were taken in for questioning. Keeven labeled the two as “persons of interest” in the case. He said the car matched the description of the one that was being sought in a bulletin sent to other law enforcement personnel in the region.

Keeven also said that Edwardsville Police officers were en route to investigate the situation and question the two people.

The chief said more would be released in the morning after the questioning of the persons of interest and the teen who was shot.

More like this: