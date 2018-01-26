ALTON - A 42-year-old white male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene after U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a search warrant to a subject.

The man's name was not released in the press conference because family has not yet been notified of the incident. Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings spoke to the media and released the following statement about what happened:

“At 7:50 a.m. United States Marshals were at the 3500 block of Omega Street in Alton, Illinois, to serve an arrest warrant on a subject. The team is from the Eastern Missouri District of U.S. Marshal’s Service. They entered the house and upon entry of house they did confront a suspect who had a weapon and unfortunately, the U.S. Marshals had to use force to stop the individual. The two U.S marshals had to discharge their weapons and the man died. EMS was summoned to the area after the man was shot.

“He (the man) did not shoot first. At this time several crime scene investigators right now describe it (what the man possessed) as a weapon. It was inside one of the bedrooms. We are with Illinois State Police and are an independent agency to investigating it. I am not aware of any surveillance before of U.S. marshals in this case. It will be part of our investigation. The U.S. Marshals said when they entered the home, the subject had a weapon. Our role in this is to investigate the shooting. The Illinois State Police is an independent agency and several agents are working on it.”

Sgt. Jennings said he was not at liberty to inform the press now of what the warrant was for or what kind of weapon the man displayed.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene after the shooting and a reporter on scene said they arrived about 9 a.m. An Alton Police chaplain also made a visit.

