EDWARDSVILLE - A serious collision between a car and motorcycle occurred around 8 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Illinois Route 157 and Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The motorcycle involved in the crash was significantly damaged and a man seriously injured was transported by ARCH Medical Helicopter to St. Louis. The scene was still tied up at 9:30 a.m. Friday and the Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville Fire Department were uncertain how long it would be blocked.

The crash was directly across from the McDonald’s restaurant in that area. Both the motorcycle and car were left in position as Edwardsville Police gathered information on the crash.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Mike Fillback said late Friday morning that investigators are still doing accident reconstruction.

“At this point they are putting the accident reconstruction together,” he said. “I can confirm a motorcyclist, I believe in his 50s, was seriously injured and was taken by an ARCH helicopter out to a St. Louis area hospital. Our fire department helped with that situation. To my knowledge, the occupants of the vehicle were not seriously injured. I believe there were two passengers in the car, but they are still gathering that information. The initial call came in at 7:42 a.m.”

Fillback confirmed this accident was much more serious than some the Edwardsville Police Department works on a day-to-day basis.



