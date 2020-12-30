EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine announced today a 39-year-old Alton man - Elsaventer Branch - entered a guilty plea to one count of Aggravated Battery to A Police Officer, an Alton Police sergeant.

On November 20, 2020, Branch was identified in a surveillance video for reports of theft at a local CVS. When officers from the Alton Police Department arrived at the defendant’s house, Branch began to flee from the officers before being captured. While apprehending Branch, the defendant punched the arresting officer in his face.

Article continues after sponsor message

The officer suffered no serious injuries. After taken into custody, stolen merchandise was found hidden under Branch’s clothing, the state's attorney said.

The Illinois statutory sentencing guidelines provided a sentencing range in this case of anywhere from probation or between 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Branch was sentenced to 4 years in the IDOC by Associate Judge Ron Slemer.

State’s Attorney Haine said on the guilty plea, “This solid sentence, just a month after this crime occurred. This should send a very loud message: assaults on police in Madison County will face swift and strict prosecution.

"Thank you to all the men and women in our police departments for their brave service to our community and to Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren for her excellent and speedy prosecution of this case.”

More like this: