EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the sentencing of Christopher Coleman to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On August 31, 2018, Illinois State Police (ISP) and Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) Agents investigated a theft of $10,000 at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis. An unknown black male, later identified by ISP Agents, as Christopher Coleman (M/B 45 YOA), stole a $10,000 stack of wrapped $100 bills from one of the cashier windows located inside the Casino.

The investigation revealed Coleman walked up to one of the cashier windows seeking a cash advance. Prior to his approach, the cashier inside the window placed the stack of $100 bills on the counter, inside the protected cashier window, to refill her cash drawer after counting verification.

During the transaction, the cashier momentarily left the stack unattended. At that time, Coleman reached into the cage, picked up the stack and placed it in his pants pocket. When the cashier returned, Coleman immediately canceled his cash advance request and quickly exited the Casino. ISP agents obtained a St. Clair County arrest warrant for Coleman for Theft (Class 4 Felony).

While a fugitive, Coleman committed an aggravated robbery at a bank in Madison County. He was later apprehended in North St. Louis by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police and was extradited to Illinois. Coleman arrived at the Madison County jail on October 24, 2018. Coleman was charged with Aggravated Robbery for the Madison County bank robbery and Theft Over $10,000 for the Casino Queen theft. On April 24, 2019, Coleman pled guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and full monetary restitution of Casino Queen's $10,000. The IGB takes any and all criminal activity at Illinois casinos very seriously and works diligently with the Illinois State Police to bring those offenders to justice, said Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Don Tracy. The IGB supports its close partnership with the Illinois State Police, he concluded.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

