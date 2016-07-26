ST. LOUIS - Demerous E. Foxworth, 25, of Centreville, Illinois, was sentenced on Friday, July 22, 2016, in the U.S. District Court to 135 months in prison for Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Use of a Facility of Interstate Commerce to Promote an Unlawful Activity, United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce announced today.

Foxworth was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $200 special assessment. When Foxworth is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for an additional 10 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Documents filed in the District Court establish that in the summer of 2014, Foxworth contacted a 16-year-old female and established a sexual relationship with her.

Shortly after meeting the minor, Foxworth offered to help her make money by engaging in illegal prostitution.

Foxworth thereafter repeatedly posted advertisements on the internet offering for the minor victim to engage in prostitution, for which Foxworth received a portion of the money. In addition, starting in October 2012 and continuing until October 2015, Foxworth recruited five adult women

More like this: