HARTFORD - The Hartford Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 7:53 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Casey's General Store, 900 N. Old St. Louis Road in Hartford.

Hartford Police said the black male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the employee. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

Police officials said the man was last observed running south towards the intersection of Rand and Delmar in Hartford. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described by witnesses as:

-Black male

-Approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall

-Average build

Article continues after sponsor message

-Long black dreadlocks

-Black facial hair

The suspect was wearing:

-Tan/light brown jacket

-Dark athletic pants

-Red & black basketball shoes with a white rubber sole

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at (618) 254-4393 or (618) 254-4391.

More like this: