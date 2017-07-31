EDWARDSVILLE - The First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust in Edwardsville was robbed around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said and law enforcement believes the suspect likely is the same one from the Associated Bank robbery in Glen Carbon last week.

“We looked at the video from the bank robbery in Edwardsville and the one in Glen Carbon and our investigators believe it is the same subject,” he said. “In both, a weapon was inferred and not displayed and the person ran a distance from a bank after the robbery and got into a vehicle.”

First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust was previously the old Cloverleaf Bank. The bank is located at 2143 State Route 157, Edwardsville.

Keeven said Edwardsville Police reached out to Troy Police and they had a canine track the person and the tracks went to a complex northwest of the bank and stopped there. “We believe he got into a vehicle there,” he said.

“Our robbery suspect is a white male, 6-foot tall, with a ball cap and white shirt,” Keeven said.

“Like all bank robbers, eventually they get caught and we clear cases. Hopefully we catch this individual before he hurts somebody. We were not sure what kind of vehicle he got into after the Edwardsville robbery.”

The FBI and the Illinois State Police are all assisting the Edwardsville Police in the robbery case.

Edwardsville Police will issue a press release and photograph of the suspect on Tuesday, Keeven said. He urged residents to circulate the photo on Facebook to as many friends as possible with hopes the robbery suspect will be caught.

“We don’t know if this individual is even from the region,” Keeven said. “We were looking at some photos of a robbery in St. Peters, Mo., and the individual looks very similar to that individual as well.”

“Hopefully we will catch him and we don’t have to deal with committing such a crime again. There has to be some level of desperation in his life; we hope it doesn’t turn into somebody getting hurt.”

Anyone with any information surrounding the robbery, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

