RIVERTON - Russ Friedewald, of Riverton, IL, formerly of Poplar Bluff, Mo, was recently recognized as the recipient of the Lorraine P. Sachs Standard of Excellence Award for his leadership and efforts to advance the accounting profession.

The award, which recognizes a current state board executive or administrator that has shown outstanding service to improving the effectiveness of accounting regulation-on local and national fronts, was presented to Friedewald by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), during NASBA's 113th Annual Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message